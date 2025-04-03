Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields slide as Trump's tariffs raise concerns of a trade war

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 07, 2025 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive "reciprocal tariff" policy announcement, which has raised concerns about the possibility of a global trade war.

At 4:55 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield fell by more than 10 basis points to 4.073%. The 2-year Treasury yield likewise shed 10 basis points to 3.802%.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

One basis point equals 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors digested the rollout of Trump's tariff polices on Thursday, with the newly elected White House leader signing an executive order on Wednesday that imposed his sweeping "reciprocal tariff" plan.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The plan sets a baseline tariff of 10% across the board, which will take effect April 5. It also includes a slew of steep tariff rates on more than 180 countries and territories, including 34% on China, 20% on the European Union, 46% on Vietnam, and 32% on Taiwan.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they are and have been charging us," Trump said in a press conference from the White House Rose Garden. "So, the tariffs will be not a full reciprocal."

That halved figure includes "the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating," he added.

Money Report

news 34 mins ago

European defense giants eye Starlink alternative within months

news 46 mins ago

Here's where Apple makes its products — and how Trump's tariffs could have an impact

"Even if tariffs are ultimately reduced by year-end, the near-term shock and associated uncertainty is likely to drive a near-term slowdown in the U.S. economy and reduce full-year 2025 growth to closer to or below 1%. We would also expect the Federal Reserve to deliver 75-100bps of rate cuts over the remainder of 2025," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

Investors will also be awaiting further economic data, including the ISM Services PMI in the morning and nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also set to give a speech on Friday, which investors will monitor for clues on monetary policy in an uncertain economic climate.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us