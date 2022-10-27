Treasury Yields Rise as Traders Scan Economic Data for Hints About Fed Policy

Treasury yields climbed on Thursday as traders looked to the release of gross domestic product growth and other economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and hints about future Federal Reserve policy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 4 basis points to 4.0590% at around 4:50 a.m. ET. The benchmark note had been declining for the last two days.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield was at 4.4389%, having risen by 2 basis points after declining for three consecutive days to start the week.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Traders digested U.S. new home sales figures, which were released on Wednesday and reflected a smaller-than-expected decline, as well as disappointing earnings from tech giants including Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet.

Looking ahead, Thursday will see the release of durable goods data for September and the GDP growth rate for the third quarter. Analysts are widely expecting U.S. GDP to rebound after it unexpectedly declined during the first half of the year.

Investors have been scanning the slew of economic data for clues about a recession and future Federal Reserve policy, especially regarding interest rates.

Questions around how high and for how long the central bank will continue to hike rates have grown louder in recent weeks, as many are concerned about the impact of monetary policy on the U.S. economy. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 75 basis points at its meeting next week.