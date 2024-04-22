Treasury yields rise as investors look to key data in week ahead

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked to economic data in the week ahead that could provide fresh hints about the state of the economy and outlook for interest rates.

At 3:19 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over two basis points to 4.6414%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.9928% after rising by more than two basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors awaited fresh economic data as uncertainty about the outlook for the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve monetary policy persisted.

Several key data points are slated for the week, including the personal consumption expenditures price index for March, which is due Friday. The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation gauge and could inform policymakers' thinking about what could lie ahead for interest rate cuts ahead of the next Fed policy meeting on April 30-May 1.

Durable goods orders and a reading of the gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2024 are among the other key data points due throughout the week.

Markets are widely expecting interest rate cuts not to happen until later than expected, following recent economic data that reflected sticky inflation and resilience from the economy, as well as comments from Fed officials.

Policymakers including Chairman Jerome Powell last week indicated that there was no urgency for rates to be cut and that the timeline for rate cuts would depend on how the economy develops. The Fed has now entered the so-called blackout period before its next meeting.