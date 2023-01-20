Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Look to Fed Speakers for Hints About U.S. Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers and weighed the outlook for the U.S. economy.

At 5:49 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury was trading at 3.433% after rising by just 3 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last up by more than 5 basis points at 4.17%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors looked ahead to a series of comments from Fed speakers expected on Friday as uncertainty over the central bank's next interest rate decision continued off the back of mixed economic data.

Thursday's initial jobless claims reflected resilience in the labor market as figures declined to their lowest level since late June. Tightness in the labor market is one of the areas the Fed has been targeting in its fight against persistently high inflation.

Meanwhile, wholesale inflation figures released earlier in week showed that prices fell by more than expected throughout December, prompting some investors to believe that peak inflation has passed.

Investors have been considering whether the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points or slow the pace of rate increases to 25 basis points when its next meeting ends on Feb. 1. They have therefore been closely following remarks from Fed speakers and scanning them for hints about the central bank's view.

On the data front, existing home sales figures are due on Friday and will provide fresh insights into the housing sector.