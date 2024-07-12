Treasury yields rise as investors digest inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation figures and what this could mean for interest rates.

At 4:47 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over three basis points to 4.2255%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last less than one basis point higher to 4.5166%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasury yields had tumbled on Thursday, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling by more than 7 basis points and the and yield on the 2-year Treasury tumbling by over 11 basis points.

That came after the June consumer price index unexpectedly reflected a 0.1% decline from the previous month, and came in at 3% in an annual basis, which was its lowest level in over three years.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones has been expecting the inflation measure to show a 0.1% rise from May and a 3.1% increase from a year earlier.

Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.1% on a monthly basis and 3.3% from a year earlier. Those increases were also slightly lower than forecast.

Investors have been hoping for data to suggest that inflation is on its way back to the Federal Reserve's 2% target range, as this could mean interest rate cuts are on the horizon. Expectations for the Fed easing monetary policy as soon as September jumped following the CPI data release, with traders last pricing in an over 90% chance rates being cut then, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Additional inflation data for June is expected Friday in form of the producer price index, which tracks wholesale prices. Also on Friday, preliminary consumer sentiment figures are expected.