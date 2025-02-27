Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise as investors await more economic data and weigh latest tariff threats

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 28, 2025 in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Thursday as investors anticipated further economic data and digested President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats.

At 6:21 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year yield Treasury yield rose over 5 basis points to 4.31%, and the 2-year Treasury yield was over four basis points higher at 4.113%.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Investors have had a busy week of data releases including housing data and the consumer confidence survey.

Data on durable good orders for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the the GDP growth rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 will be released at the same time. The rate of GDP growth will offer insights into the health of the U.S. economy including how fast it grew in the previous quarter.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Investors will be focusing on the main data release of the week — the personal consumption expenditures index due Friday morning. The PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

The Fed's next meeting on monetary policy and interest rate decisions will take place on March 18-19.

Investors are also concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat made at at his first Cabinet meeting of his second term in office. The president said he intends to impose 25% duties on imports from the European Union and added that duties against Canada and Mexico would go into effect from April 2.

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

Amazon touts its first quantum-computing chip a week after Microsoft's unveiling

news 2 hours ago

Nvidia's auto segment revenue surges to record high on demand for driver-assist tech

"We'll be announcing it very soon," he told reporters. "It'll be [a] 25% [tariff] generally speaking, and that will be on cars and all other things."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us