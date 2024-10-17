Treasury yields rise as investors await key data

U.S. Treasury yields were higher Thursday as investors weighed comments from Federal Reserve officials made throughout the week and awaited key economic data.

At 7:02 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 1 basis point at 4.03%. The 2-year Treasury yield was over 1 basis point higher at 3.949%.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors on Thursday looked to fresh key economic data which comes after the latest remarks from Fed officials about the potential path ahead for interest rates.

Retail sales figures for September are due to be published Thursday. The report is expected to reflect a 0.3% monthly increase when adjusted for seasonal factors but not inflation, according to the Dow Jones consensus.

That would show an increase of 0.1% in August and would be higher than the 0.2% inflation rate for the month as measured by the consumer price index.

Also on Thursday, the latest weekly jobless claims figures will be published, and manufacturing and industrial production data for September is set to be released.

Investors will be parsing through the reports for hints about the state of the U.S. economy and the health of the consumer.

The data comes after several Fed officials earlier this week hinted at further rate cuts to come. Additional comments from policymakers are expected as the week continues.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is expected to implement its third interest rate cut of the year at its meeting on Thursday. The decision comes as policymakers have pointed towards a weaker growth outlook and easing inflation risks.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Sophie Kiderlin contributed to this report.