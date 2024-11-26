Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise as investors await Fed meeting minutes, key data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the opening bell on Nov. 13, 2024.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes and key economic data due this week.

At 4:17 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by nearly four basis points to 4.302%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last at 4.278% after rising by more than two basis points.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors considered the state of the economy as they looked to upcoming data and weighed the outlook for monetary policy as the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes are set to be released.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The minutes are due Tuesday and, in a week that is quiet when it comes to comments from Fed officials, investors will be scanning them closely for more hints about what could be next for interest rates. The Fed cut rates at its last two meetings, with one remaining this year on Dec. 17-18.

CME Group's FedWatch tool last showed that traders were pricing in an around 56% chance of rates being cut again then, with a roughly 44% chance of rates staying unchanged.

Also on Tuesday, consumer confidence insights for November and October's new home sales data is expected.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Heathrow boss says 2025 to bring final decision on controversial third runway

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Investors endorse Trump's Treasury secretary pick

Key inflation data is set to be published as the week continues, with the personal consumption expenditure price index for October due Wednesday. The PCE is the Fed's favored inflation gauge and could therefore inform its monetary policy decisions.

Investors also continued to assess President-elect Donald Trump's choice of hedge fund executive Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary. The pick has widely soothed any nervousness and concerns about the future of the U.S. economy as they expect Bessent to prioritize economic and market stability.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us