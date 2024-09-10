Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields rise ahead of final inflation prints before Fed meeting

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on September 09, 2024 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Treasury yields rose early Tuesday ahead of the final major inflation prints before the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was 2 basis points higher at 3.721%, with the 2-year Treasury yield also up by 2 basis points at 3.691%.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Treasury yields have stablized after tumbling through last week when a series of labor market releases missed estimates. The data also sent U.S. stocks to their worst week of the year so far.

Investors are now keenly awaiting August's consumer price index, set to be published Wednesday, to see if headline inflation will ease further from July's 2.9% reading as expected.

That will be followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

Debate has erupted over whether the Fed could opt for a 50 basis point rather than a 25 basis point interest rate cut during the Sept. 17-18 meeting. Some analysts argue such a move would show the Fed's commitment to supporting jobs growth, as others contend it would be an unnecessary step that could sow market panic.

Money Report

news 37 mins ago

AstraZeneca shares fall 5% on disappointing lung cancer drug trial results

news 38 mins ago

Google's 2.4 billion euro fine upheld by Europe's top court in EU antitrust probe

CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently places market pricing for a 50 basis point move at 27%, against 73% for the smaller move.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us