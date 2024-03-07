Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields are little changed as investors fret over interest rate outlook

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Thursday as investors considered the outlook for interest rates after fresh comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

At 6:01 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury yield was down less than 1 basis point at 4.098%, The 2-year Treasury yield was also down by less than 1 basis point at 4.553%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Powell on Wednesday reiterated that the central bank would be cautious and consider the risks when it comes to interest rate cuts.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"In considering any adjustments to the target range for the policy rate, we will carefully assess the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he said, speaking before the House Financial Services Committee.

"The Committee does not expect that it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent."

Powell noted that as the Fed expects rate cuts to begin later this year if the economy develops as anticipated by policymakers, and that rates have likely reached their peak.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Novo Nordisk shares jump 5% on promising weight loss trial results; Eli Lilly dips

news 1 hour ago

Call center group Teleperformance falls 20%; CEO insists AI cannot replace human staff

His comments broadly echoed the sentiment conveyed by Fed officials in recent weeks, who have given few indications about a potential timeline for rate cuts and indicated their decision-making would be data-dependent.

On Thursday, Powell is slated to appear before the Senate Banking Committee. Investors will also be watching trade balance and initial weekly jobless claims data.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is due to announce its latest interest rate decision on Thursday. It is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, with markets pricing in the first rate cut for June.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us