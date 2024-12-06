Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields little changed as investors await key jobs report

By Sawdah Bhaimiya,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 6, 2024.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors awaited key payroll data.

At 4:15 a.m. ET, The yield on the 10-year Treasury was higher by less than one basis point to 4.1857%. Meanwhile, the 2-year Treasury yield was up more than two basis points to 4.1683%.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Investors are looking ahead to the nonfarm payroll figure which will be published on Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics at 8:30 a.m. ET. It's expected to show that the U.S. economy added 214,000 jobs in November, a step up from the 12,000 jobs added in October. The October reading was the worst for job gains since December 2020.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

This report is pivotal for investors as it will offer an insight into the strength of the labor market as well as shape the Federal Reserve's rate decision at its Dec. 17-18 policy meeting.

"Well, it should be a pretty healthy number, because it should bounce back from [October] when we had [Hurricane] Milton and the [Boeing strike] holding down jobs," said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

On Wednesday, the ISM manufacturing PMI data showed that the service sector was expanding but the reading came in at 52.1 last month, 3.9 points lower than October's 56 reading.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: U.S. exceptionalism seems difficult to dislodge for now

news 3 hours ago

Europe markets mixed; French stocks gain despite political upheaval

Meanwhile, the ADP employment change report revealed that private payrolls grew less than expected, with companies adding 146,000 jobs in November, below economists' estimation of 163,000 positions.

On Wednesday afternoon, Fed chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank will proceed cautiously with rate cuts, given the strong economy.

"The labor market is better, and the downside risks appear to be less in the labor market. Growth is definitely stronger than we thought, and inflation is coming [out] a little higher. So the good news is that we can afford to be a little more cautious as we try to find neutral," Powell said.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the correct publication date of ISM manufacturing PMI data.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us