Treasury yields inch higher ahead of key inflation data

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the release of key inflation data that could provide clues about the path ahead for interest rates.

At 6:14 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis point at 4.556%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than 1 basis point higher at 4.946%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equal 0.01%.

Investors on Friday looked ahead to the latest personal consumption expenditures price index release, which is the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting April's PCE to reflect a 2.7% increase from a year earlier, both for headline inflation as well as the so-called core figure, which strips out food and energy costs.

That would be slightly below the previous reading of 2.8% and suggest that inflation is slowly easing back toward the Fed's 2% target. Personal spending and income data will be released alongside the PCE.

The PCE release comes after another key inflation measure, the consumer price index, came in at 3.4% for April on an annual basis. Core CPI increased 3.6% on a 12-month basis.

Inflation has proven stickier than previously thought this year, pushing back expectations for when interest rates may be cut. CME Group's FedWatch tool last showed that traders were not pricing in rate cuts for the Fed's June or July meeting, and chances of a cut in September were at around 50%.

The next Fed policy meeting is scheduled for June 11-12. Fed officials have repeatedly indicated that they are looking for more data evidence that inflation is easing before moving to cut rates, and that patience would be required.