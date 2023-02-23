Treasury Yields Hold Steady as Investors Assess Fed Policy Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve meeting minutes and considered the outlook for the central bank's interest rate policy.

At 3:39 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was almost flat at 3.9235%. The 2-year Treasury was down by less than a basis point to 4.6912%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 published on Wednesday showed that while there were signs of inflation easing, central bank officials were still concerned about rising prices. They also noted that further interest rate hikes are likely.

The Fed increased interest rates by 25 basis points at its last meeting, marking the eighth consecutive rate hike. Many investors are hoping for the central bank to pause rate hikes this year as fears that the elevated rates would lead to an economic contraction have spread.

Also on Wednesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard advocated for further rate increases on CNBC's "Squawk Box".

Investors will be looking to further Fed speakers, including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Thursday, for fresh hints about the path ahead for interest rates.

On the data front, weekly initial jobless claims data is due on Thursday and the personal consumption expenditure price index is expected Friday. The consumer spending gauge reflects how much is spent on goods and services and is one of the Fed's favored inflation measures.