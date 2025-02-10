Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields flat as investors look to key economic data this week

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on Jan. 27, 2025.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were flat on Monday as investors looked ahead to several key economic data points this week, and braced themselves for new tariff announcements.

At 4:03 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was down less than one basis point to 4.44867%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was up less than a basis point to 4.2831%.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions, and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors are awaiting a slew of economic data this week, with the core inflation reading, excluding volatile food and energy prices, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. It will offer insights about the health of the U.S. economy.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

That will be followed by the producer price index and initial weekly jobless claims on Thursday, and then retail sales data on Friday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, and investors will watch closely for clues about future monetary policy decisions.

There are also worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff plans. The president told reporters on Sunday that he's planning to announce a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

France unveils 109-billion-euro AI investment as Europe looks to keep up with U.S.

news 38 mins ago

Trump to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum — here are the likely biggest winners and losers

Trump didn't specify when these tariffs would go into effect and said he would issue retaliatory tariffs on countries that tax U.S. imports.

These comments come as Trump's formerly announced levies on China went into effect overnight on Sunday.

"Steep tariffs and heightened policy uncertainty could push businesses to increasingly adopt wait-and-see behaviors and pull back on hiring," said Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY-Parthenon. "This could lead to a more severe job slowdown, weaker income, and restrained consumer spending amidst much higher inflation."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us