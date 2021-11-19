Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Eye Fed Chair Decision

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • President Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for Fed chair by the weekend.
  • There are no major economic data releases or bond auctions scheduled for Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, with investors keeping an eye on who will be named Federal Reserve chair.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 3 basis point to 1.5565% at 5:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by 3 basis points to 1.9405%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for Fed chair by the weekend.

Money Report

personal finance 16 mins ago

Suze Orman: Can You Afford to Join the Great Resignation? Answer These 5 Questions

Business 40 mins ago

Google's Australia Investment Could Be a Big Boost for the Nation's A.I. Scene

Until recently, the current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was expected to renominated to the role. However, Biden has also interviewed Fed Governor Lael Brainard for the job.

Buffett disciple Guy Spier reveals his biggest mistakes — and how he makes investing decisions now

Batteries are the 'new oil' says Morgan Stanley — Here are stocks for every part of the supply chain

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee expects a 'buyable dip' in stocks before December rally

If Brainard is nominated as chair, many expect an even more dovish Fed, meaning this could slow down the pace at which the central bank tapers its bond-buying program and raises interest rates.

Yields were also lower, as a rise in coronavirus cases in Europe dented economic recovery sentiment. Austria announced Friday that it would enter its fourth national lockdown on Monday due to a surge in Covid infections.

There are no major economic data releases or bond auctions scheduled for Friday.

CNBC's Patti Domm and Yun Li contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19Joe BidenMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us