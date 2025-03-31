Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields fall as investors brace for Trump tariffs, key jobs data in week ahead

By Sophie Kiderlin, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., March 24, 2025.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Treasury yields were lower on Monday as investors braced for the week ahead which is set to see U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs come into force, while key jobs data will also be released.

At 4:03 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over four basis points to 4.2091%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last more than five basis points lower to 3.8544%.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investor attention this week will largely be focused on trade tariffs as well as the latest labor market data.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Markets are hoping to gain more clarity about Trump's tariffs this week, with a series of duties set to come into effect from Wednesday, which has been dubbed "Liberation Day" by the president. Plans for reciprocal tariffs are also expected to be announced by Trump in the coming days.

Investors are hoping that as the levies take hold, at least some of the uncertainty around tariff policy from the U.S. could be alleviated as a clearer picture emerges around how the tariffs will play out in practice. However, it appears likely that negotiations with trading partners will continue beyond the next few days, and retaliatory measures as well as more duties from the U.S. could be imposed.

It is also set to be a busy week on the data front, with several key labor market reports due to be released. This includes February's JOLTS job openings report on Tuesday, ADP's private payrolls data for March on Wednesday and the all-important March jobs report, which includes nonfarm payrolls and unemployment figures, on Friday.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Huawei 2024 revenue surges to near-record high as China smartphone comeback takes hold

news 2 hours ago

Verdict due in French far-right leader Marine Le Pen's embezzlement trial

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also scheduled to give a speech Friday which investors will also be watching closely.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us