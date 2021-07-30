Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Inflation and Employment Cost Data

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

Source: NYSE
  • The June personal consumption expenditures index is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday.
  • The U.S. employment cost index for the second quarter is also set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, ahead of the release of inflation and employment cost data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.247% at 4:10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis points to 1.904%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The June personal consumption expenditures index is due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday and is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation.

The U.S. employment cost index for the second quarter is also set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Fed said in its latest policy decision on Wednesday that while progress had been made in terms of its economic targets, "substantial further progress" would be needed on its inflation and employment goals before it considered tightening its ultra-easy monetary policy.

Hedge fund managers love these stocks, and they are trouncing the market

Singapore's largest lender picks 5 stocks that play off Evergrande's debt crisis

HSBC says Southeast Asia should be on investors' radar screen. Here are 11 stocks to buy

Money Report

coronavirus 55 mins ago

Euro Zone Economy Expands 2% in Second Quarter, Rebounding From Recession

China 2 hours ago

‘League of Legends' Maker Riot Games to ‘Double Down' in China as Gaming Growth Continues

Personal income and spending data for the U.S. in June is also set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data for July is then set to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled for Friday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19MarketsUS: News
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us