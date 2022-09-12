Treasury Yields Edge Lower Ahead of U.S. Consumer Expectations Report

Bond yields were down slightly on Monday as markets awaited data on consumer inflation expectations.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2 basis point lower, trading at 3.295% at around 5:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down about a basis point at 3.44%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury traded 3 basis point lower at 3.536%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Markets will be looking to the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations, which outlines what consumers expect overall inflation and prices to look like for food, housing, gas and education. It also offers a view into earnings growth and employment prospects.

As markets saw gains on Friday, with the S&P 500 rising to surpass where it closed on the day Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of more pain to come during the Fed's Jackson Hole meeting, fears of aggressive rate hikes receded among some investors. But while U.S. consumption remains healthy, growth is weak, and economic slowdown globally still has many worried about a recession.

Recent evidence shows the pace of inflation is receding, but consumers are still struggling; according to personal finance website WalletHub, almost a third of Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills.

On the bond auction front, auction for the 3-year, 10-year, 3-month and 6-month bills are due Monday.