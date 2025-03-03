Money Report

Treasury yields edge higher as tariff deadline nears

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 13, 2025. 
Danielle DeVries | CNBC

U.S. Treasury yields rose Monday as investors awaited more clarity on President Donald Trump's plans to impose tariffs.

At 5:42 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year yield Treasury yield was 2.5 basis points higher at 4.252%. The 2-year Treasury yield was nearly 4 basis points higher at 4.034%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Trump's tariff plans are again in focus this week, with 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico expected to go into effect Tuesday.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday on Fox News that the 25% tariff against Canada and Mexico are "fluid" which means it may be lower. The 10% duty on China imports is "set," he added.

Traders have expressed concerns about the effects of tariffs on the economy, as legendary investor Warren Buffett made a rare comment against Trump's policies over the weekend.

Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, said tariffs are "an act of war, to some degree" and could trigger inflation and hurt consumers.

"Over time, they are a tax on goods. I mean, the Tooth Fairy doesn't pay 'em!" Buffett added. "And then what? You always have to ask that question in economics. You always say, 'And then what?'"

Investors are also awaiting data on business activity in the manufacturing sector, with the release of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI report and ISM Manufacturing PMI report on Monday at 10 a.m. ET set to offer clues about the health of the U.S. economy. For both reports, a reading above 50 indicates growth while a reading below 50 signals a contraction.

