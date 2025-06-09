Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Topgolf Callaway stock jumps 11% after director scoops up more than $2 million worth of shares

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

A Topgolf location in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on March 20, 2024.
Kent Nishimura | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Sports entertainment, equipment and apparel stock Topgolf Callaway Brands surged on Monday after a high-profile corporate director bought shares in the company.

Shares rose 11%, hitting their highest level since May 13.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The moves comes after board member Adebayo Ogunlesi purchased about $2.5 million worth of shares last week, disclosed in a securities filing on Friday.

Purchases by corporate executives and directors can sometimes be seen as a vote of confidence in the company, and this purchase comes from an insider with the type of resume that Wall Street likes.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Ogunlesi is a founding partner and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners, which was acquired by BlackRock last year in a $12 billion deal. Ogunlesi now serves on BlackRock's board after that deal, and he also joined the OpenAI board in January.

The purchase by Ogunlesi comes after a difficult period for Topgolf Callaway. Shares are down 9% in 2025, and more than 50% over the past year. Overall, the stock has delivered a negative return since Callaway first announced its acquisition of Topgolf in October 2020.

This is Ogunlesi's first purchase of Topgolf Callaway stock since June 2023, according to VerityData. Shares have dropped about 60% since that purchase.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

OpenAI hits $10 billion in annual recurring revenue fueled by ChatGPT growth

news 1 hour ago

Trump says he'd support arrest of California Gov. Newsom over LA enforcement obstruction

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us