Top Wall Street analysts favor these stocks for the long haul

The rising U.S. budget deficit is on the forefront of investors' minds, weighing on stocks. However, sell-offs can present a buying opportunity — for those who know where to look.

The recommendations of top Wall Street analysts can help investors pick out the right stocks for their portfolios, as their ratings are backed by a thorough analysis of a company's financials and growth potential.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

With that in mind, here are three stocks favored by the Street's top pros, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performance.

Uber Technologies

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ride-hailing and delivery platform Uber Technologies (UBER) is this week's first stock pick. The company recently held its Go-Get 2025 event and revealed its new products and solutions to attract users.

Following the event, Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated a buy rating on UBER stock with a price target of $115. The analyst noticed several new products, features and services, which he thinks are incremental to the company's existing offerings. In particular, Mahaney noted the launch of Price Lock, Uber's competitive offering to rival Lyft's well-received feature at the same price point of $2.99 per month. Uber also launched its Prepaid Pass offering, which allows users to buy trip bundles for 5, 10, 15 and 20 trips at a discount beginning this summer.

"We view the announcement of Price Lock and Prepaid Pass as the most material new products for UBER," said Mahaney.

Further, the analyst believes that Uber's Shared Autonomous Rides offering has the potential to enhance the utilization of autonomous vehicles (AVs). Additionally, he views the announced launch of Volkswagen AVs on the Uber platform in Los Angeles in 2026 as a positive signal for the company, with similar deals with AV technology providers expected in the long term. Meanwhile, Mahaney sees the other launches like Route Share, Savings Slider and Dine Out as slightly incremental.

Despite the solid year-to-date rally, Mahaney said that Uber remains one of Evercore's top "Longs," as its valuation continues to be reasonable for a company that he believes can sustain about 30% earnings growth.

Mahaney ranks No. 150 among more than 9,500 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been profitable 59% of the time, delivering an average return of 17.3%. See Uber Technologies Insider Trading Activity on TipRanks.

CyberArk Software

Next on this week's list is CyberArk Software (CYBR), a cybersecurity company that specializes in identity security. The company delivered better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2025 and highlighted that its subscription annual recurring revenue reached $1.028 billion.

In reaction to the Q1 print, Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari reaffirmed a buy rating on CYBR stock and increased the price target to $460 from $450. The analyst highlighted that the company reported strong results and surpassed ARR, revenue and free cash flow (FCF) expectations.

Kothari added that Q1 results aligned with his preview and checks and reflected identity's criticality and CyberArk's solid execution. He noted that CyberArk's extensive identity security platform continues to attract customers, with Venafi and now Zilla seeing robust early traction.

The analyst stated that despite macro pressures, CYBR indicated zero disturbance to deal flow and steady demand, with the company not seeing any impact on its business, as identity security remains a top priority within IT budgets.

"While confident in current momentum, CYBR acknowledged a prudent posture embedded in FY25 outlook assumptions, reflecting general macro caution without seeing impact to date," noted Kothari.

Kothari ranks No. 43 among more than 9,500 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been successful 77% of the time, delivering an average return of 27.8%. See CyberArk Software's Ownership Structure on TipRanks.

Palo Alto Networks

We will look at another cybersecurity stock, Palo Alto Networks (PANW). The company posted market-beating earnings and revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, but its adjusted gross margin lagged expectations.

Reacting to the Q3 FY25 results, TD Cowen analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a buy rating on Palo Alto stock with a price target of $230. The analyst stated that the company delivered strong results at the top range of its guidance on most metrics, including revenue, operating margins, earnings per share and remaining performance obligations (RPO).

He noted PANW's significant product revenue growth and next-generation security (NGS) tailwinds. Eyal also pointed out the accelerated adoption of the company's platformization strategy. Notably, PANW had about 1,250 platformization customers in Q3 FY25, with 90 net new platformization deals in the quarter.

"PANW remains focused on its LT [long-term] $15B ARR target through the expansion of its platform strategy targeting 3,000 at mid-pt to reach its FY30 $15B ARR goal," said Eyal. He also mentioned the robust adoption of AI solutions and a solid Q4 FY25 pipeline, which would drive a strong finish to the year.

Overall, Eyal's investment thesis is based on his expectations that Palo Alto will remain the market leader in next-gen firewalls and the rapidly growing secure access service edge market. He also expects the company to expand into adjacent security markets, including cloud security and security operations, with its vast installed base of more than 70,000 customers presenting massive cross-sell opportunities.

Eyal ranks No. 12 among more than 9,500 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been successful 69% of the time, delivering an average return of 25.9%. See Palo Alto Technical Analysis on TipRanks.