This networking tip ‘has worked wonders for me,' career coach says

The easiest way to broaden your professional network isn't to ask for coffee dates or attend industry happy hours.

While events and meet-ups can play a role in deepening workplace relationships, so can reaching out to a peer you want to know better without an "ask," says Keita Williams, the founder of career coaching company Success Bully.

Instead, try contacting a person with a compliment or praise for a recent project.

"I literally have time on my calendar on Fridays where I send out random texts or emails of encouragement," Williams says. "It has worked wonders for me throughout my career."

'Popping up without an ask — it has paid off'

Messaging someone without a clear agenda might seem awkward. But, Williams says, if the note is authentic people are generally receptive.

"A genuine compliment can break the ice," she says. "Most people like to be flattered or appreciated."

Be specific and honest in your message. You can say:

"I really enjoyed what you presented in that meeting because …"

"I'm looking forward to seeing how this project progresses because …"

This note is meant to spark a long-term relationship, Williams says, as one compliment probably won't result in a job offer being thrown your way.

"You have to be willing to put yourself out there and willing to experience a little bit of rejection," Williams says. "You might get an, 'Oh thanks,' and carry on. It might take a few more of those before you get into a conversation."

But, oftentimes, opportunities are given to those who are top-of-mind.

"Sometimes it lands and you're in the right place at the right time," Williams says. "Someone has said to me, 'Oh my goodness Keita I'm hosting this panel and would like you to facilitate this workshop. Do you have time?'"

By sending praise you can stay on others' radars without asking them for a time commitment.

"Popping up without an ask — it has paid off," Williams says.

