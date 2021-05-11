Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

This Couple's Hand Sanitizer Business Generated Over $7 Million in Sales After Covid Shut Down Their Live Event Company Overnight

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

You probably didn't go to a live concert in 2020.

The majority of festivals, fairs and sporting events were canceled across the globe in 2020 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Alex and Kelsey Carroll's company, Toss Up Events, designed and operated unique fan experiences at major sporting events across the country.

Money Report

Economy 20 mins ago

All Eyes Are on This Inflation Number, Which Could Have the Biggest Gain in Nearly a Decade

coronavirus 28 mins ago

Abbott CEO Says It Has a Team of ‘Virus Hunters' to Stay on Top of New Covid Variants

Cancellations filled their calendar one by one as stay-at-home orders were issued across the country.

So the Carrolls had all of their employees pack up their equipment and return it to the company's headquarters in Dallas. They had no idea when business would be back.

Kelsey Carroll came up with the idea to build custom hand sanitizer stations they could use when their live event business started up again. The couple, who have two toddlers, created Stand Up Stations to capitalize on their new business idea. 

Within 11 days, they had a product ready to sell. They converted their traveling employees into a remote salesforce and started selling to every business they could. In 2020, the company generated more than $7 million in sales.

Check out this video to learn more about how the couple built their business and to hear their top advice for any potential entrepreneurs. 

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic
Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise
How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusinvestingJobscareersentrepreneurs
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us