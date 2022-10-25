This 28-Year-Old's Side Hustle Brings in Up to $267K Per Year

When Domonique Brown was growing up, she was the only Black kid in her class. "It was definitely tough for me to find things that represented me," she said.

She remembers how her father would go out of his way to find a store that had images of Black families on greetings cards, and how her parents would purchase Black art prints from dealers because nearby retailers didn't carry them.

Those beginnings helped her to come up with her own brand, DomoINK, in 2020. She makes her drawing creations with crayons and markers and now collaborates with the likes of Target, Disney, and the L.A. Lakers. She makes original art and also prints her designs on everything from socks to laptop cases to sneakers.

During the day Brown works remotely from home as a marketing manager, but after she logs off she gets going on her artwork side hustle that brings in up to $267,000 per year.