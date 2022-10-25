Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

This 28-Year-Old's Side Hustle Brings in Up to $267K Per Year

By Emily Lorsch,CNBC

Dymond Green

When Domonique Brown was growing up, she was the only Black kid in her class. "It was definitely tough for me to find things that represented me," she said.

She remembers how her father would go out of his way to find a store that had images of Black families on greetings cards, and how her parents would purchase Black art prints from dealers because nearby retailers didn't carry them.

Those beginnings helped her to come up with her own brand, DomoINK, in 2020. She makes her drawing creations with crayons and markers and now collaborates with the likes of Target, Disney, and the L.A. Lakers. She makes original art and also prints her designs on everything from socks to laptop cases to sneakers.

During the day Brown works remotely from home as a marketing manager, but after she logs off she gets going on her artwork side hustle that brings in up to $267,000 per year.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us