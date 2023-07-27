Third defendant added to Trump classified documents case

A third defendant was added to the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of multiple felonies in connection with his retaining classified documents at his Florida residence after leaving the White House.

A third defendant was added Thursday to the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of multiple felonies in connection with his retaining classified documents at his Florida residence after leaving the White House.

Carlos Deoliveira joins Trump and the ex-president's valet Walt Nauta as defendants in the case in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Details of the criminal charge or charges against Deoliveira were not immediately available. But his name was added to the docket of defendants in the case.

Deoliveira reportedly is a worker at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump stored hundreds of government documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, and according to prosecutors took steps to keep them hidden from U.S. officials seeking their return.

Trump and Nauta have pleaded not guilty in the case, which is being prosecuted by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith.

John Irving, a lawyer for Deoliveira, declined to comment on the case, according to NBC News.

Smith separately is overseeing a criminal investigation of Trump related to his efforts to undo his 2020 electoral loss to President Joe Biden. The special counsel last week informed Trump that he is a target in that probe, a notification that typically occurs before the target is charged in a case.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung in a statement Thursday evening about Deoliveira being added to the case, said, "This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him."

"Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden," Cheung said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.