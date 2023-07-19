These stocks stand to gain from Biden's historic climate bill, according to BofA

Bank of America published a rundown of stock picks for companies that stand to benefit from the historic Inflation Reduction Act.

President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law on August 16, 2022. In the almost-year since the historic climate bill was passed, 270 new clean energy projects have been announced with investments totaling $130 billion, according to a tally from Bank of America.

Companies that build clean technology and their suppliers will be big winners as energy infrastructure goes through the transition from depending on fossil fuels to decarbonized sources of energy, a recent BofA research note said.

In that research note, BofA identified stocks that stand to benefit from the IRA, organized by themes. The list includes only stocks that BofA has rated as "buy," and this list includes only those that have a climate tie-in. (The IRA also included some reforms to prescription drugs, but stocks related to those provisions are excluded here.) Some stocks cross multiple sectors, so are listed more than once.

Renewable energy

The Inflation Reduction Act provides production and investment tax credits for electricity generation and capital investments made in renewable projects. These companies manufacture parts that are used in renewable power construction, like wind blades or the semiconductors used in solar panels, or are in businesses related to the operation and management of these renewable power systems.

Array Technologies: Electric equipment company

Cummins: Machinery company

Eaton Corp.: Electric equipment company

FTCI Solar: Electric equipment company

General Electric: Industrial conglomerate

Honeywell International: Industrial conglomerate

ON Semiconductor: Information technology company working in semiconductors

Public Service Enterprise Group: Utility

Sunnova Energy International: Independent power and renewable electricity production company

Sunrun: Solar installation company

TPI Composites: Electrical equipment company that makes wind blades

Vistra Corp: Independent power and renewable electricity producer

Batteries and energy storage

The IRA includes tax credits for energy storage systems and these companies that make or supply energy storage systems, like batteries.

Bloom Energy Corp.: Electrical equipment company

Caterpillar: Machinery company

Cummins: Machinery company

Eaton Corp.: Electric equipment company

General Electric: Industrial conglomerate

Honeywell International: Industrial conglomerate

KBR Inc: Industrial professional services

ON Semiconductor: Information technology company working in semiconductors

Teledyne Technologies: Information technology company in the electric equipment space

Vistra Corp: Independent power and renewable electricity producer

Improvements to the electric grid

The IRA includes $5 billion in loans for building and improving transmission grid infrastructure, which is needed to continue to deploy clean energy. These companies are either utility grid operators, or create software or parts for operating the electric grid.

Ameren Corp: Utility grid operator

Aspen Technology: Information technology company that makes software for operating the grid

Bloom Energy Corp.: Electrical equipment company

Eaton Corp.: Electric equipment company

General Electric: Industrial conglomerate

Honeywell International: Industrial conglomerate

Xcel Energy: Electric utility grid operator

Clean fuels and biofuels

The IRA includes tax credits for the production of hydrogen fuel, biofuels, and sustainable aviation fuel. These companies manufacture either fuels, or products to make, store and transport these fuels.

Bloom Energy Corp.: Electrical equipment company

Bunge Ltd: Consumer staples business

Cameco Corp: Oil and gas and consumable fuels company

Caterpillar: Machinery company

Dover Corp.: Machinery company

Green Plains Inc.: Oil and gas and consumable fuels company

Honeywell International: Industrial conglomerate

KBR Inc: Professional services company

Teledyne Technologies: Information technology company

Carbon capture

The IRA boosts the 45Q tax credit for carbon capture and storage technology. These companies make equipment or parts that are used in carbon capture technologies.

Bloom Energy Corp.: Electrical equipment company

CF Industrial Holdings: Chemicals company

Honeywell International: Industrial conglomerate

KBR Inc: Professional services company

Linde PLC: Chemicals company

Nutrien Ltd: Chemicals company

Teledyne Technologies: Information technology company

Weyehaeuser: Real estate company

Clean vehicles

The IRA includes tax credits for electric vehicles and provisions designed to boost the production of batteries that go in electric vehicles and the raw materials that go into those batteries. These companies make electric vehicles or component parts for those electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure.

Cummins: Machinery company business

Eaton Corp.: Electric equipment company

Ford Motor Company: Manufacturer of electric vehicles

General Motors: Manufacturer of electric vehicles

Honeywell International: Industrial conglomerate

ON Semiconductor: Information technology company in the semiconductor space

Rivian Automotive: Manufacturer of electric vehicles

Materials, metals and mining

Electric vehicles and renewable energy generation both need specific raw materials. The IRA includes provisions that support production of both electric vehicles and renewable energy sources and also of steel which is used in the production of wind and solar production.

Livent Corp.: Chemical materials company

MP Materials: Metals and mining company

Nucor Corp.: Metals and mining company

Sigma Lithium: Metals and mining company

Industrial companies with building efficiency solutions

The IRA includes provisions to improve the energy efficiency of residential and commercial buildings and these companies provide either energy efficiency equipment or technology to improve the operation of those energy efficiency systems.

Dover Corp.: Machinery company

Eaton Corp.: Electric equipment company

Honeywell International: Industrial conglomerate

KBR Inc: Professional services company

Agriculture and forestry

The IRA includes $19.5 billion for agriculture conservation programs, $5 billion for forest management and restoration and provisions designed to support underserved farmers and landowners. These companies have programs designed to help farmers sequester carbon in the soil or forest management technology.

Nutrien Ltd: Chemicals company

Weyehaeuser: Real estate company