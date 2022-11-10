These Are the Top 10 Airlines in the World for 2022—and Not One U.S. Carrier Made the List

Airline-ranking company Skytrax ranked the world's best carriers, and not a single U.S. airline made it to the top 10.

Delta Airlines did rank in the 24th spot and earned the title of the best airline in North America—a result backed up by this year's travelers satisfaction survey from The Points Guy.

The list was collected using customer survey data from September 2021 to August 2022. Over 350 airlines were included in the final results.

Travelers participating in the Skytrax survey were asked to rate the airlines based on:

customer service

comfort

cleanliness

The no. 1 airline of 2022: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways ranked at the top of Skytrax's list.

The carrier's chief executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated in a press release that Qatar Airways' goal when it was created in 1993 was always to be named the best airline.

"To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding, and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us," he said.

Since the awards began in 1999, Qatar Airways has ranked seven times. The airline also won titles for having the best's business class, the best business class seat, and the best business class lounge dining.

The airline will likely be very busy leading up to Qatar's 2022 FIFA World Cup — It starts on November 20 to December 18. It will be the first World Cup held in the Arab world and the second held entirely in Asia.

Top 10 airlines in the world 2022

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Qantas Airways Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines Air France Korean Air Swiss International Air Lines

Singapore Airlines took the no. 2 spot in the top 10 and won the world's best cabin staff and best first-class titles.

The Asian airline also ranked second in the best airline cabin cleanliness awards.

Emirates came in third place. The airline was also awarded the top prize for best economy class.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Want to earn more and work less? Register for the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from money masters such as Kevin O'Leary how you can increase your earning power.