These are the 10 best places in the U.S. to raise a family—California didn't make the top 10

If you're looking for the best place in the U.S. to raise your family, consider moving to Illinois or Pennsylvania.

Both states contain several towns that ranked highly on a recent report from Niche assessing the nation's top family-friendly locales. The two states combined were home to seven of the top 10 places to raise a family in America.

To rank each location in terms of how much it would appeal to a family, the platform used data from the U.S. Census, Department of Education and FBI. It assessed factors including the quality of public schools in the area, cost of living, family amenities such as parks, libraries and cultural activities as well as walkability.

Other factors taken into account include:

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Crime rates

Housing

Ethnic, generational and economic diversity

Percentage of households with children

Percentage of residents age 17 and under

Chesterbrook, Penn. took the top spot on Niche's list, thanks in part to the Philadelphia suburb's highly-rated public school system.

Alex Potemkin | E+ | Getty Images

It has been one of Niche's best places to live in the U.S. for several years. Niche gave it almost all A's across the board in categories like housing, nightlife, diversity and family amenities.

The median listing home price in Chesterbrook was $355,000 in February 2024, trending down 4% year over year, according to Realtor.com. The median rent for an apartment in the suburb is $2,173, with the average size being around 950 sq. ft., according to RentCafe.

Read on for the full list.

The 10 best places to raise a family in America

Chesterbrook, Penn. Long Grove, Ill. Clarendon Hills, Ill. Kildeer, Ill. Devon, Penn. Hinsdale, Ill. Kensington, N.Y. Mountain Lakes, N.J. Mariemont, Ohio Penn Wynne, Penn.

Long Grove, ranked as the No. 2 best place to raise a family, according to Niche.

The Chicago suburb scored A's in categories like public schools, housing, and being good for families. It got a B in nightlife and a B- in diversity.

"Living in Long Grove offers residents a rural feel, and most residents own their homes," the report reads.

Andrey Denisyuk | Moment | Getty Images

The suburb is northwest of Chicago, about an hour from downtown, and known for its historic charm.

Long Grove has strict building ordinances to preserve its look, including rules about its sidewalks, fences and residential street lights.

The town's website says Long Grove is "designed with a philosophy of preserving nature."

Long Grove's average home value is $808,847, up 7.9% over the past year, according to Zillow.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories. Register today and save 50% with discount code EARLYBIRD.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.