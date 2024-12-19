These 4 toxic mindsets can hurt you at work, psychologist says: They impact ‘all of us’

Your professional reputation will take you further in your career than your education and skills alone.

That's why it's important to have "status" within your workplace — in other words, decision-making influence and the respect of your co-workers — says Alison Fragale, a UNC

Kenan-Flagler Business School organizational psychologist and author of "Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve."

Fragale has spent the last 20 years researching influence and power, and says that people's professional problems are often due, at least partially, to how they're perceived at work.

"Status is what psychologists call a fundamental human need, which means all of us seek status," says Fragale. "We all seek to be respected in different ways with different people, but when we feel like we are respected and valued by audiences that matter, that is a recipe for a more satisfying life, both physically and mentally."

Here are four limiting mindsets that you should ditch to boost your status and become highly successful, according to Fragale.

'I don't care what others think of me'

Being yourself at work — rather than trying to be some "more professional" version of yourself — is typically seen as a good thing. But if your "I don't care what others think of me" mindset makes you start disregarding feedback entirely, you'll get into trouble far more easily, Fragale says.

Workplaces often thrive on relationship-building and collaboration between employees. If your co-workers — or, worse, your boss — think you're disregarding feedback, they might start to think of you as arrogant or hard to work with, limiting your opportunities for professional mobility.

"What other people think of us matters a great defense to our quality of life," says Fragale. The more you show that you take and implement feedback well, the more you'll showcase your emotional intelligence and gain your colleagues' trust.

'I don't have time for this'

Simple acts can help elevate your workplace status, like scheduling a coffee chat with a colleague or helping a new employee with a task. It's worth making time for them in your busy schedule, says Fragale.

If you don't, you could suffer some unintended consequences, she adds: If your boss thinks your plate is too full to spare 20 minutes for a coffee chat, they might not assign you new projects that could get you considered for a raise or promotion.

Add reputation-building time into your schedule, Fragale advises: "Find something that I would call a daily cultivation — a daily habit or two that you can practice that would build your status. It doesn't be something literally every day, but something that you can do with consistency."

You could put time aside to brainstorm ideas for your next team meeting, or take courses or workshops to develop your skills. Fragale posts advice and information on social media five days per week to strengthen her own professional credibility, she says.

And when you're genuinely really busy, try not to present yourself that way, she adds: Exuding confidence, even if you're feeling frantic, can help others perceive you in a more positive way.

'I don't want to be a status seeker'

Trying to make yourself look good at work isn't necessarily a bad idea, says Fragale.

Showcasing your strengths, making your voice heard and appearing confident with your bosses and colleagues lets them know that "how I show up to you matters a great deal to me, and I'm going to think intentionally about how I can be my honest self, but do it in a way that is going to get me maximum credit in your eyes," she says.

You can seek status without creating a false image of yourself or trying to manipulate people's perceptions of you, Fragale adds.

"The reason people are so averse to the idea of 'I'm deliberately trying to manage my reputation' is, they falsely assume that means you've lost your authenticity in the process," she says.

'I'm an imposter'

Even your boss might experience imposter syndrome: 71% of U.S. CEOs say they have it, according to a June 2024 Korn Ferry survey of roughly 400 executives.

Your own feelings of self-doubt are probably a byproduct of exploring new responsibilities and making the effort to step out of your comfort zone, Fragale says. Embracing that mindset can help you get beyond thinking "I can't,' and closer to "I'll figure out how to do it."

Executives ranging from real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran to Cava CEO Brett Schulman say they view self-doubt as a strength for these reasons. "You're going to try harder than the next guy, and it's in the trying that you find your confidence," Corcoran said in a January TikTok video.

