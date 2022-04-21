These 12 Manufacturers Can Help Investors Capitalize on the U.S. ‘Industrial Renaissance,' Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday named 12 American manufacturers investors should keep an eye on to take advantage of what he calls the country's "industrial renaissance."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday named 12 American manufacturers investors should keep an eye on to take advantage of what he calls the country's "industrial renaissance."

"The United States has been reclaiming its industrial preeminence in sector after sector after sector. It just was obscured by Wall Street's now-defunct love affair with high-growth tech stocks. Now that we've fallen out of love with tech, the industrial renaissance has become the key to picking winners in this market," the "Mad Money" host said.

"If you want leadership, if you want companies that make things and sell them at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, look no further than our great American manufacturers. Their stocks are fantastic places to be," he added.

Cramer's comments come after a tumultuous day in the market — the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1.05% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.48%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 2.07%.

Here is Cramer's list of American manufacturers investors should have on their radar:

Cramer acquiesced that the semiconductor sector in the U.S could be better.

"I don't want to slight software, the crown jewel of American economy, but tech companies … they don't make it here, with the exception of some semiconductor capital equipment plays like Lam Research," he said. "Otherwise, it's best to go to Taiwan Semi, where the actual chips are made."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Chevron and Procter & Gamble.



