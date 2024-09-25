These 10 in-demand startups are hiring right now—many roles are remote and pay $100,000 or more

Startups aiming to revolutionize artificial intelligence technology and health care are among the buzziest organizations to work for right now — and many of them are hiring for lucrative and remote jobs.

Perplexity, an AI-powered search engine headquartered in San Francisco, was named the No. 1 startup in LinkedIn's annual analysis of startups seeing rapid growth and demand.

Ramp, a New York City-based financial tech company, fell from the top spot last year to No. 2 in 2024.

Rounding out the top three, Boston-based Cohere Health leverages AI to streamline processes in the health care system with the goal of enhancing both patient care and administrative efficiency.

LinkedIn's top startup list recognizes 50 young U.S. companies across four key metrics: how much their headcount grew in the last year, how many non-employees are viewing their page and the profiles of their employees, rising interest in their job openings, and how many hires they've recruited away from other LinkedIn top companies.

Many startups have been founded since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and aim to solve problems exacerbated by the global health crisis.

Altogether, these startups represent big opportunities for tech workers, especially those with machine learning specialties. Many are also looking for workers in business development, social media, marketing, customer support and, in the case of health-care startups, registered nurses and clinical psychologists.

Here are the top 10 startups seeing high growth and demand, plus some of their open roles and pay ranges, according to LinkedIn:

1. Perplexity

What they do: An AI-powered search engine

Headquarters: San Francisco

Full-time headcount: 100 employees

Open jobs: product marketing manager ($160,000 to $190,000 per year), AI research engineer ($160,000 to $220,000 per year)

2. Ramp

What they do: A fintech company that streamlines financial operations for businesses

Headquarters: New York City

Full-time headcount: 850 employees

Open jobs: account manager ($178,500 to $210,000 per year), staff product designer ($195,500 to $230,000 per year)

3. Cohere Health

What they do: Uses AI to streamline prior authorization for health-care services

Headquarters: Boston

Full-time headcount: 800 employees

Open jobs: threat/vulnerability management lead ($130,000 to $155,000 per year), director of product marketing ($160,000 to $180,000 per year)

4. Headway

What they do: Connects patients with mental health care providers covered by their insurance

Headquarters: New York City

Full-time headcount: 585 employees

Open jobs: creative operations lead ($155,000 per year), senior product manager of patient experience ($200,000 per year)

5. Medallion

What they do: Automates manual tasks for health care organizations

Headquarters: San Francisco

Full-time headcount: 225 employees

Open jobs: software engineer ($135,000 to $175,000 per year), enterprise account executive ($100,000 to $300,000 per year)

6. Wiz

What they do: A cloud security platform that identifies and eliminates security risks for organizations

Headquarters: New York City

Full-time headcount: 1,300 employees

Open jobs: senior product marketing manager ($166,500 to $229,000 per year), DevOps engineer ($145,000 to $199,000 per year)

7. Charlie Health

What they do: Virtual health care provider focused on mental health treatment for teens and young adults

Headquarters: Bozeman, Montana

Full-time headcount: 1,500 employees

Open jobs: director of learning and development ($148,5000 to $211,800 per year), manager of sales operations ($140,000 to $152,500 per year)

8. Grow Therapy

What they do: Telehealth platform that matches patients with licensed in-network therapist

Headquarters: New York City

Full-time headcount: 370 employees

Open jobs: delegated credentialing manager ($110,000 to $140,000 per year), provider marketing operations manager ($110,000 to $140,000 per year)

9. Bloom Nutrition

What they do: Health and wellness retailer that sells supplements

Headquarters: Venice, California

Full-time headcount: 67 employees

Open jobs: production artist, event manager (Bloom Nutrition did not provide salary data on their LinkedIn job posts)

10. Inworld AI

What they do: Creates virtual characters for video games and digital experiences using AI

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Full-time headcount: 50 employees

Open jobs: staff machine learning engineer ($240,000 to $385,000 per year), vice president of sales ($250,000 to $300,000)

