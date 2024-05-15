The ultimate guide to becoming a master communicator and public speaker

Imagine you confidently make your point during the big team meeting, and everyone in the room is engaged.

Imagine you present your idea to your boss with evidence and authority, and persuade her to give it a try.

Imagine you're able to clearly express yourself to friends and family, no matter the context, and feel understood.

This is the promise of great communication.

Yet most people are never taught how to communicate effectively, and just the thought of speaking in front of a group can be enough to break into a sweat.

We want to change that. Our new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking is available for preregistration starting May 15 as part of the Smarter by CNBC Make It online learning series. The course will launch on May 22.

You'll get access to 100 minutes of video lessons that you can watch at any time, and a companion workbook with exercises and examples. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, and deliver your message to achieve your goals.

You'll learn from our host, CNBC Make It success reporter Ashton Jackson, and expert instructors:

John Bowe , speech consultant and author of "I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection."

, speech consultant and author of "I Have Something to Say: Mastering the Art of Public Speaking in an Age of Disconnection." Noah Zandan , CEO and cofounder of Quantified.ai, which has analyzed more than 250,000 videos to determine how to use tone, authenticity and body language to become a better communicator.

, CEO and cofounder of Quantified.ai, which has analyzed more than 250,000 videos to determine how to use tone, authenticity and body language to become a better communicator. Chamin Ajjan, licensed psychotherapist, CEO and clinical director of Chamin Ajjan Psychotherapy, who provides practical exercises to understand your psychology and manage your fear.

Effective communication isn't something you're born with. It's a skill that you can learn, and getting just 10% better can improve your confidence, relationships and career success.

