Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Make It

The Top 5 Liberal Arts Colleges of 2022, According to U.S. News

By Abigail Johnson Hess, CNBC

Denis Tangney Jr | Getty Images

On Monday, U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of the best colleges in the country, from large research universities to small liberal arts schools. 

U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%), expert opinion (20%), financial resources (10%), student excellence (7%) and alumni giving (3%).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

U.S. News made a slight change to its methodology this year to account for changes in standardized testing requirements. Previously, if less than 75% of entering students at a given school submitted standardized testing scores, U.S. News would discount the significance of standardized testing scores in the overall ranking of the school by 15%. This year, because so many schools adopted test-optional policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. News lowered the threshold to 50%. 

This year's top liberal arts colleges all boast small classroom sizes, including top-ranking Williams College, where 84% of classes have fewer than 20 students and just 1% of classes have 50 or more students. At Pomona College and Wellesley College, which earned the fourth and fifth spots on U.S. News' list respectively, just 0.2% of classes have 50 or more students. 

Money Report

coronavirus 9 mins ago

Flight Attendants Worry About Fighting Passengers Over Mask Mandates, Union President Says

CONGRESS 24 mins ago

Capitol Police Arrest Man With Machete, Bayonet in Car Painted With Swastika Near DNC HQ

Getting into one of these schools isn't easy. Admitted students boast strong high school records and high standardized test scores. However, many of these prestigious liberal arts schools have higher acceptance rates than similarly top-ranking universities.

For instance, while the top-ranked national university, Princeton, accepts just 6% of students, Williams accepts closer to 15% of applicants. Wellesley College has an acceptance rate of 20%. 

The top-ranking liberal arts colleges also tended to score better than the top-ranked national universities on comparative measures of social mobility, which are designed to represent a school's likelihood of helping students improve their circumstances by considering the graduation rates and post-graduation performances of students who qualify for federal Pell Grants.

Here are the top 5 liberal arts colleges of 2022, according to U.S. News — and what it takes to get in. 

1. Williams College

Williams College
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images
Williams College

Location: Williamstown, Massachusetts

Average SAT score: 1410-1560

Share of first-year students in the top 10% of their high school class: 95%

Acceptance rate: 15%

2. Amherst College

DenisTangneyJr

Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Average SAT score: 1410-1550

Share of first-year students in the top 10% of their high school class: 85%

Acceptance rate: 12%

3. Swarthmore College

Swarthmore College
aimintang | Getty Images
Swarthmore College

Location: Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

Average SAT score: 1395-1540

Share of first-year students in the top 10% of their high school class: 93%

Acceptance rate: 9%

4. Pomona College

Pomona College
Ted Soqui | Corbis | Getty Images
Pomona College

Location: Claremont, California

Average SAT score: 1390-1540

Share of first-year students in the top 10% of their high school class: 90%

Acceptance rate: 9%

5. Wellesley College

Wellesley College
David L Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Wellesley College

Location: Wellesley, Massachusetts

Average SAT score: 1350-1520

Share of first-year students in the top 10% of their high school class: 85%

Acceptance rate: 20%

Don't miss:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Make Ithigher educationMake It - Work
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us