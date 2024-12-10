The top 5 cities where Gen Z renters spend most of their income on housing—3 are in one state

Gen Z is in a bind: it can be hard to find a job and even harder to find a job that pays the bills.

And in a world of rising rent prices, this can be bad news for your budget.

In fact, nearly 6 out of 10 Gen Z renters (18- to 25-year-olds) are "rent-burdened," according to a recent Zillow analysis of U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey data. This means that more than 30% of their monthly income goes to housing expenses.

Housing expenses in the analysis were not not limited to rent, Zillow Economist Kenny Lee tells CNBC Make It. Researchers included both up-front costs — such as application fees, broker fees and security deposits — and recurring costs, such as utilities, pet fees and parking fees.

While financial experts recommend limiting housing expenses to no more than 30% of income, this can be challenging in a number of cities where younger renters shoulder the heaviest load.

Here are 5 cities where the highest number of Gen Z renters are rent-burdened:

1. San Diego

Percentage of rent-burdened Gen-Z renters : 73%

: 73% Median percentage of income paid to rent: 47%

2. Los Angeles

Percentage of rent-burdened Gen-Z renters : 72%

: 72% Median percentage of income paid to rent: 42%

3. Sacramento, California

Percentage of rent-burdened Gen-Z renters : 71%

: 71% Median percentage of income paid to rent: 43%

4. Orlando, Florida

Percentage of rent-burdened Gen-Z renters : 69%

: 69% Median percentage of income paid to rent: 43%

4. Miami

Percentage of rent-burdened Gen-Z renters : 68%

: 68% Median percentage of income paid to rent: 43%

If you're significantly rent-burdened at the start of your career, it can warp your budget strategy and throw a wrench in your long-term financial plan by restricting the amount of money you can put away for retirement or preventing you from paying down student loans or saving up for emergencies.

But what if the only entry-level jobs in your chosen field — let's say, screenwriting — are all in Los Angeles? What if your dream job in aviation technology only has openings in their Miami office?

This is common in this economy, says Lee, since many of the best-paying jobs for Gen Z are located in cities where the rent is most burdensome.

"The current situation puts young renters in a tight spot when choosing where to live," says Lee.

Over the long term, Lee says the most expensive cities could see rents come down with the construction of new, affordable housing. In the meantime, you'll have to find ways to trim your cost of living on your own. Here are three steps young professionals can take to keep rent down if they find themselves moving to an expensive city.

1. Negotiate your rent

Rent prices are not as fixed as your leasing agent or landlord may suggest.

By looking up the fair market rent of a potential apartment, proposing a longer lease or offering to pay your rent in cash, it's possible to convince a landlord to offer you a favorable deal.

It's to your advantage to start negotiations from a friendly place, John Barlett, the executive director of the Chicago-based Metropolitan Tenants Organization, recently told CNBC Make It.

Bartlett advises renters to take note of things you and a potential landlord might have in common. This begins the conversation on positive footing when the discussion of rent pricing begins, he says.

2. Find a roommate

"A lot of renters have been relying on finding roommates to split the cost of housing," says Lee.

Aside from the traditional methods of finding roommates through personal connections or online listings, there are several other options to split the cost of rent, such as co-ops and communal living.

Group living arrangements can help you build a social life and make new friends while maintaining your own private space, especially if you decide to live in a larger city. "You're never lonely," Ishan Abeysekera, a resident of a 33-person community in Brooklyn, recently told CNBC Make It.

3. Look in the winter

To minimize rent costs, try looking during off-peak seasons, experts say.

"Months like December and January are not as hectic, and you can find cheaper rentals, often $50 to $150 less a month," said New York City realtor Gary Saharov in a 2018 interview with CNBC Make It. That's savings of about $62 to $188 when adjusted for inflation.

High season is typically during warmer months, and most apartment hunters looking to move want to do so during this time, said Saharov. As a result, avoiding summer crowds can offer significant savings.

Lee agrees. If you can be patient with the housing market and wait for demand to wane, you may be able to find more affordable rental opportunities, says Lee. Cold weather and low demand can drive rental prices down among landlords who are looking to fill apartments so that they don't sit empty all winter.

