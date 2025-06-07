The salary a single person needs to live comfortably in all 50 U.S. states—it's over $120,000 in 2 places

Americans earning a regular salary may have trouble living comfortably in all 50 states.

The median annual wage for individuals was just below $62,000 at the end of 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But it takes a salary of at least $80,829 for a single adult to live comfortably in West Virginia, the most affordable state, according to a recent SmartAsset study.

SmartAsset defines "comfortable" as earning enough to follow the 50/30/20 budget method, which recommends putting 50% of your income toward essentials like rent and food, 30% toward discretionary spending and 20% toward debt repayment and savings. It used the latest estimates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Living Wage calculator to estimate individuals' cost of necessities in each state.

On the other side of the spectrum from West Virginia, residents in Hawaii need to earn a minimum of $124,467 a year to live comfortably, SmartAsset finds. That's the highest of any state and one of two states — along with Massachusetts — where individuals need to earn at least $120,000 a year to afford a comfortable lifestyle.

Here's how much money it takes for a single adult to live comfortably in every U.S. state 2025.

Alabama

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,280

$85,280 Change from 2024: 1.74%

Alaska

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $100,298

$100,298 Change from 2024: 3.65%

Arizona

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $101,587

$101,587 Change from 2024: 4.36%

Arkansas

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $81,078

$81,078 Change from 2024: 2.04%

California

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $119,475

$119,475 Change from 2024: 5.12%

Colorado

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,955

$105,955 Change from 2024: 2.58%

Connecticut

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $105,165

$105,165 Change from 2024: 4.77%

Delaware

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $97,469

$97,469 Change from 2024: 3.54%

Florida

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $97,386

$97,386 Change from 2024: 4.37%

Georgia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,590

$99,590 Change from 2024: 2.79%

Hawaii

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $124,467

$124,467 Change from 2024: 9.48%

Idaho

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $96,429

$96,429 Change from 2024: 8.67%

Illinois

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $98,010

$98,010 Change from 2024: 3.06%

Indiana

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,570

$86,570 Change from 2024: 1.81%

Iowa

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,902

$86,902 Change from 2024: 4.24%

Kansas

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,610

$87,610 Change from 2024: 3.49%

Kentucky

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $83,574

$83,574 Change from 2024: 3.56%

Louisiana

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $85,322

$85,322 Change from 2024: 3.48%

Maine

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $96,595

$96,595 Change from 2024: 5.35%

Maryland

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,867

$108,867 Change from 2024: 5.78%

Massachusetts

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $120,141

$120,141 Change from 2024: 3.55%

Michigan

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,235

$87,235 Change from 2024: 3.40%

Minnesota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $91,728

$91,728 Change from 2024: 2.80%

Mississippi

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,320

$86,320 Change from 2024: 4.32%

Missouri

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $86,819

$86,819 Change from 2024: 3.32%

Montana

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $92,851

$92,851 Change from 2024: 9.57%

Nebraska

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,318

$87,318 Change from 2024: 4.32%

Nevada

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,216

$99,216 Change from 2024: 6.19%

New Hampshire

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $103,085

$103,085 Change from 2024: 5.09%

New Jersey

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $108,992

$108,992 Change from 2024: 5.82%

New Mexico

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,402

$87,402 Change from 2024: 4.53%

New York

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $114,691

$114,691 Change from 2024: 2.64%

North Carolina

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $93,766

$93,766 Change from 2024: 4.55%

North Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,285

$82,285 Change from 2024: 2.17%

Ohio

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,781

$84,781 Change from 2024: 5.05%

Oklahoma

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $84,282

$84,282 Change from 2024: 4.81%

Oregon

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $104,666

$104,666 Change from 2024: 3.54%

Pennsylvania

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $95,306

$95,306 Change from 2024: 4.37%

Rhode Island

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $101,338

$101,338 Change from 2024: 0.50%

South Carolina

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $92,144

$92,144 Change from 2024: 4.33%

South Dakota

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $82,160

$82,160 Change from 2024: 0.87%

Tennessee

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $91,478

$91,478 Change from 2024: 5.87%

Texas

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $90,771

$90,771 Change from 2024: 4.30%

Utah

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,466

$99,466 Change from 2024: 6.17%

Vermont

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $99,632

$99,632 Change from 2024: 4.04%

Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $106,704

$106,704 Change from 2024: 6.74%

Washington

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $109,658

$109,658 Change from 2024: 2.97%

West Virginia

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $80,829

$80,829 Change from 2024: 2.59%

Wisconsin

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,194

$87,194 Change from 2024: 3.66%

Wyoming

Income needed for a single adult, 2025: $87,942

$87,942 Change from 2024: 0.33%

While the 50/30/20 budget can be an effective tool to manage your money, it can also be difficult to follow if you have high fixed costs. And though data suggests wage growth nationwide is actually outpacing price inflation, many Americans don't feel that way.

About 7 in 10 Americans feel stressed about their finances, according to a CNBC/SurveyMonkey online poll conducted in April. Plus, President Donald Trump's tariffs threaten to push prices up even further.

Boosting your income by switching jobs or getting a side hustle may be easier said than done, but it can help give you some breathing room in your budget, especially if you've already cut out as much discretionary spending as you can.

