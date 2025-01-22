The Chicago-area house from ‘Home Alone' just sold for $5.5 million—take a look inside: It's ‘one of the most Googled houses in the world'

For the first time in over a decade, the iconic "Home Alone" house has new owners.

Located in the Chicago suburbs, 671 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, Illinois 60093, first went on the market in May 2024 for $5.25 million. After just a week on the market, sellers received a $5.5 million offer — about $250,000 over the asking price. The sale was only recently finalized.

The sellers wanted the opportunity to stay in the house for one more holiday season, Dawn McKenna, the sellers' agent of Coldwell Banker Realty's Dawn McKenna Group tells CNBC Make It.

"They were emotionally attached to it and I will tell you it was very easy to do. I called my husband from the house and asked if we should just buy it," McKenna says. "There was definitely a warmth and an interesting embrace as you walked through the house, and you could tell it was filled with love and memories."

The redbrick Georgian home was built in 1921 and is 9,126 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has four fireplaces, first-floor and second-floor laundry, a gym, a private movie theater room, and an indoor sports court.

"It's one of the most Googled houses in the world, and it's in one of the most iconic movies, but when you're in the home, it really feels like a family and friends gathering place," McKenna says.

The house sits on a 0.534-acre lot. It was last sold in 2012 for $1.585 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Illinois home was fully renovated and expanded in 2018, and while most of it looks completely different than when it was featured in "Home Alone," fans of the movie will notice several things that haven't changed at all, like the front door and the central staircase where Macaulay Culkin's character Kevin McCallister goes sledding.

"That was in the movie and it's classic," the current owners of the house told The Wall Street Journal. "We didn't want to take that out or touch it in any way."

The formal living and dining room spaces, "all remain largely unchanged in form and structure," according to the original listing.

Part of the home's expansion included adding a sun-drenched family room with walls of French doors that open up to the backyard. The house also has a heated three-car garage.

The renovation work that was done on the home — and its movie history — were major factors for the buyers, Lori Nieman, the buyers' agent of @properties Christie's International Real Estate, told Mansion Global.

"Like everybody else, they love the significance of the home and its place in cinematic history. They understand that and embrace that. That said, the home and all the wonderful renovations and the expansion of the home also played into their decision," she adds. "They want to be stewards of the home for a long time to come."

When the house was first put on the market, The Wall Street Journal reported the sale would include a Lego replica of the house and a large Kevin Lego figure that the brand gifted to the old owners, which McKenna confirmed the new buyers will get to keep.

The house's sale also marks the highest price sale in 2025 so far in the North Shore neighborhood of Chicago, according to McKenna.

