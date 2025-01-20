The best states to raise a family ‘have a balance of affordability, safety, quality education,' expert says—here are the top 10

A January report from WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states to determine which one is the best place to raise a family.

The states were evaluated across five key dimensions:

Family Fun Healthy and Safety Education and Child Care Affordability Socio-economics

WalletHub used 50 relevant metrics, including shares of families with young children, pediatricians per capita, quality of public schools, and housing affordability — each graded on a 100-point scale — to determine which states had the most favorable conditions for family life.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The report found that, in the last few years, raising a family has become more expensive, as the cost of living continues to rise.

It can cost over $300,000 to raise a child to age 18, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"The top states have a good balance of things like affordability, safety, job prospects, quality education, healthcare and entertainment," says Chip Lupo, writer and analyst at WalletHub.

Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family for the third year in a row

Massachusetts is the best state to raise a family, according to WalletHub's report. The New England state took the top spot for the third year in a row, earning a total score of 68.88. It also ranked first in education and child care.

The report states Massachusetts landed on No. 1 on their list because it "provides a good blend of economic opportunities and safe conditions for children."

Massachusetts has the best job security in the country and the 10th lowest poverty rate, according to WalletHub.

"Massachusetts has a very high cost of living but that's offset because the average incomes are very high," Lupo says. "It's the best state because it has a strong combination of economic opportunities and child safety, in particular."

Cavan Images | Cavan | Getty Images

The state also has the best water quality in the country, the highest rate of children with health insurance and the lowest infant mortality rate.

Massachusetts is home to some of the country's best schools, including Harvard and MIT. The public school system is also among the best in the world, according to Niche.

But, being the best state to raise a family also comes at a cost.

"If you're looking to move to Massachusetts, it would be good to have a job that's going to provide you with a high enough income to be able to afford it," Lupo says.

Massachusetts is the most expensive state in terms of basic costs for a family of four, according to a 2024 SmartAsset study. You'd need to earn at least $150,578 to make ends meet there.

The 10 best states to raise a family in 2025

Massachusetts Minnesota North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New York Illinois Wisconsin Maine Connecticut

The No. 2 U.S. state in which to raise a family is Minnesota. The North Star state has the second-lowest poverty rate for families and the ninth-lowest wealth gap between the lowest and highest earners.

Walter Bibikow | The Image Bank | Getty Images

Minnesota also has the sixth-best public hospitals in the country and the fifth-lowest separation and divorce rate in the U.S.

Lupo says the state has a good blend of safety and job prospects, among other positives, but they are only worthwhile if you can put up with the harsh winters.

"By harsh winter, I'm talking about several weeks of sub-zero temperatures and lots of snow, but if you can withstand it, Minnesota has good schools, good hospitals, and an overall good environment," he says

A family of four needs an annual income of $122,387 to make ends meet in Minnesota, according to a 2024 SmartAsset report.

The cost of living in Minnesota is 4% lower than the national average, while housing is 15% lower.

Want to up your AI skills and be more productive? Take CNBC's new online course How to Use AI to Be More Successful at Work. Expert instructors will teach you how to get started, practical uses, tips for effective prompt-writing, and mistakes to avoid. Sign up now and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off $67 (+ taxes and fees) through February 11, 2025.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.