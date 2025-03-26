Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Trump administration

The Atlantic publishes full Signal thread with Hegseth, Waltz after Trump says texts not classified

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

(L-R) US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025. 
Ludovic Marin | Afp | Getty Images
  • The Atlantic magazine published the full text thread from the Trump administration's Signal group discussing pending military strikes, which accidentally included a prominent journalist.
  • Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic's editor in chief, had withheld some of the contents of the thread in his initial bombshell report on the mistake.
  • Goldberg decided to publish the full texts after President Donald Trump and others in the group chat said that none of the messages were classified.

The Atlantic on Wednesday published the full text thread from the Trump administration's Signal group that accidentally included a prominent journalist in discussions of pending U.S. military strikes.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic's editor in chief, had withheld some of the contents of the thread in his bombshell report Monday revealing that he had been looped in on plans to carry out attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Goldberg noted in that report that some of the texts contained information that "could conceivably have been used to harm American military and intelligence personnel," had they been read by a U.S. adversary.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

But Goldberg and his outlet decided to publish the full texts after President Donald Trump and others in the group chat declared Tuesday that none of the messages were classified, and said that they did not contain "war plans," as The Atlantic's initial headline stated.

The texts from the "Houthi PC small group" published Wednesday morning are unredacted, save for the name of one CIA intelligence officer, The Atlantic said.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

Dollar Tree says it's winning over higher-income shoppers and may offset tariffs with price hikes

news 13 mins ago

‘White Lotus' star Jason Isaacs isn't in it for the money: ‘It can't be that important to me'

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in an X post homed in on the magazine's decision to describe the thread as "Attack Plans," rather than war plans, in its latest headline.

"The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT war plans,'" Leavitt wrote.

"This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."

Goldberg responded directly later Wednesday morning: "I don't even know what that means ... What are they arguing, that an attack is different than a war?"

"She's playing some sort of weird semantic game," he said in an MSNBC interview.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationnews
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us