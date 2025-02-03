The 2025 Just 100 rankings

Just Capital's annual list of America's "most just" companies ranks the Russell 1000 universe using a methodology based on public polling that since 2015 has taken the pulse of nearly 200,000 Americans, asking them to identify and prioritize the issues that they think contribute the most to just business behavior.

To produce the 2025 JUST 100, the research spanned 17 core issues, 88 underlying data points, and five stakeholder groups: workers, communities, shareholders & governance, customers, and the environment.

Financial and professional support for workers, as well as privacy practices and climate efforts, are among the issues where corporate disclosures are analyzed to inform the rankings. According to Just Capital, the top-performing companies across all industries pay workers significantly more than stock market peers, provide more career training, and offer more paid leave. They are also less likely to sell user data and generate revenue with lower carbon emissions profiles.

Full rankings and information for the JUST 100 are available from Just Capital.