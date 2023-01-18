The 10 Fastest-Growing Jobs in the U.S. Right Now—Many Pay Over $100,000 a Year

The job landscape has been in constant flux over the last three years as some industries still struggle to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and companies brace for a potential recession in 2023.

Some jobs have become more popular in the wake of the pandemic and the nationwide quitting and hiring spree it triggered. The U.S. is expected to add 8.4 million new jobs by 2031, according to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' job projections, with nearly one-third of jobs being in health care and social assistance.

Advanced practice providers, employee experience managers and truck drivers are among the most in-demand jobs in the U.S., a new report from LinkedIn has found. On Wednesday, LinkedIn released its annual Jobs on the Rise list highlighting the 25 fastest-growing occupations over the last five years, based on the job titles that saw the most growth on its website between January 2018 and July 2022.

Twenty-two of the 25 positions on LinkedIn's list offer remote or hybrid job opportunities, indicating that employers are continuing to heed workers' demands for flexible work to attract and retain talent in a tight labor market.

Here are the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in 2023, according to LinkedIn; you can read the full list of the top 25 jobs here.

1. Head of Revenue Operations

Job description: Heads of revenue operations oversee all aspects of an organization's revenue-generating activities, often working closely with sales and marketing teams to ensure go-to-market strategies support business goals and revenue growth. This position is also often labeled as "chief revenue officer" or "head of revenue management."

Salary range: $70,000 - $300,000

Top locations hiring: San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles

2. Human Resources Analytics Manager

Job description: Human resources analytics managers are responsible for collecting, analyzing and reporting HR-related data within an organization, such as performance, attrition and employee demographics. This position is also often labeled as "people analytics manager" or "talent analytics manager."

Salary range: $41,600-$122,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area

3. Diversity and Inclusion Manager

Job description: Diversity and inclusion managers usually lead a team of people supporting initiatives related to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within an organization.

Salary range: $60,000-$145,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Boston

4. Truck Driver

Job description: Truck drivers are responsible for transporting goods safely and efficiently, as well as regularly inspecting and maintaining their vehicles.

Salary range (according to Glassdoor): $53,000-$120,000

Top locations hiring: Dallas, Houston, Chicago

5. Employee Experience Manager

Job description: Employee experience managers oversee processes that support employee engagement, well-being and development within an organization, which may include training programs and mentoring initiatives.

Salary range: $55,000 - $125,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

6. Sales Enablement Specialist

Job description: Sales enablement specialists, also known as "sales operations associates," support sales teams through improving processes and providing internal tools and training for sales reps.

Salary range: $50,000-$157,000

Top locations hiring: Seattle, San Francisco, Boston

7. Advanced Practice Provider

Job description: Advanced practice providers are licensed medical providers, such as physicians assistants or nurse practitioners, who perform primary care services for patients, including assessing lab results, delivering diagnoses and administering treatment plans.

Salary range: $90,000 - $129,000

Top locations hiring: Atlanta, Houston, Dallas

8. Growth Marketing Manager

Job description: Growth marketing managers, also known as "demand generation managers," identify opportunities to drive business growth, such as initiatives to increase market share or improve customer acquisition and retention.

Salary range: $60,000-$132,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles

9. Data Governance Manager

Job description: Data governance managers establish and maintain policies and procedures to ensure the security and compliance of data within an organization.

Salary range: $56,000 - $141,000

Top locations hiring: New York City, Chicago, Boston

10. Grants Management Specialist

Job description: Grants management specialists oversee the process of awarding and administering of grants within an organization, including identifying potential funding opportunities and managing the review and selection process.

Salary range: $46,200-$98,100

Top locations hiring: Washington D.C.-Baltimore area, Atlanta, Denver

Despite — or because of — the challenges of the lingering Covid-19 pandemic, jobs in tech, health care, marketing and sales have seen "hundreds to thousands of new hires over the last five years," according to LinkedIn.

This list, however, doesn't account for the recent spate of job cuts in the tech sector — just this week, Microsoft and Amazon announced plans to lay off thousands of employees.

"Companies are in a rebalancing phase now on the backside of the pandemic where they're focusing on how to retain employees and increase revenue so a recession won't devastate their business," Andrew Seaman, managing editor for jobs and career development at LinkedIn, says. "For example: Truck drivers play a key role in helping companies navigate supply chain issues, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic."'

