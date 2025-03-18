Money Report

Texas has ‘stronger brand than New York' as Wall Street looks south, Gov. Greg Abbott says

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Gov. Greg Abbott (TX) speaks on Day 3 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., July 17, 2024. 
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • "Capital markets are realizing that the place to be is Texas," Abbott said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
  • On Tuesday, the Nasdaq announced that it would open a regional headquarters in Dallas.

Texas is continuing to stake a claim as a rival to Wall Street as a key financial hub in the United States, with Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday saying his state has a "stronger brand than New York."

"Capital markets are realizing that the place to be is Texas," Abbott said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Abbott's comments come as Texas continues to emerge as a financial center, complete with its own stock exchange. The Texas Stock Exchange plans to launch in 2026 and recently announced several key hires for its exchange-traded products business.

The financial industry's leading companies are also working to increase their presence in the Lone Star State. The New York Stock Exchange announced in February it would relocate its Chicago operations to Texas, and on Tuesday, Nasdaq announced it will open a regional headquarters in Dallas.

"Nasdaq is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the Texas economy, and we look forward to maintaining our leadership as the partner of choice for the state's most innovative companies," Adena Friedman, Nasdaq's CEO, said in a press release.

Trading at most major stock exchanges around the world, including the NYSE and the Nasdaq, is done almost entirely electronically. Stocks can trade on multiple exchanges in different locations although they have one designated primary listing.

Texas is also making a play to rival Delaware as a legal home to major companies, touting a more business-friendly legal environment. That includes making it harder for small shareholders to sue companies, as happened to Tesla in Delaware in a legal fight over CEO Elon Musk's compensation. Tesla has since shifted its state of incorporation to Texas.

"A guy who had the [stock holdings] value of less than a Tesla vehicle was able to try to upend the entire corporate practice of the Tesla company," Abbott said Tuesday. "That's just wrong. What we are trying to codify in Texas is ownership of at least 3% of a business before a derivative action can be brought against a company."

