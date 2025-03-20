Money Report

Tesla to recall 46,000 Cybertrucks, citing exterior panel that can increase ‘risk of crash'

By CJ Haddad, CNBC

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Tesla is recalling more than 46,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a cosmetic exterior trim panel that it said can "delaminate and detach from the vehicle," increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla is recalling more than 46,000 of its Cybertrucks due to a cosmetic exterior trim panel that it said can "delaminate and detach from the vehicle," potentially becoming a road hazard and "increasing the risk of a crash."

The recall covers an exterior part of the vehicle, known as a cant rail, and it will affect all Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 2023 to February 2025, Tesla wrote in a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Cybertrucks' recall comes at an already-challenging time for the embattled EV maker, whose value has dropped by more than 40% as CEO Elon Musk continues his role as a top advisor in the Trump administration.

Owners of affected vehicles can take their Cybertrucks to Tesla's service department for free replacement of the cant rail, the company wrote in its filing.

Both Tesla and The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Following the recall filing, The Information reported that the company plans to introduce a new innovation to the Cybertruck's battery this year that would "sharply decrease battery manufacturing costs," citing a senior executive.

