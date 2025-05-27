Tesla shares climb as Musk pledges to be ‘super focused' on companies ahead of Starship launch

Tesla gained about 5% on Tuesday after CEO Elon Musk said on social media platform X that he plans to be "super focused" on his businesses.

An X outage over the weekend briefly shuttered the social media platform formerly known as Twitter for thousands of users, according to DownDetector.

Musk's SpaceX is set to launch its Starship rocket after two failed attempts earlier this year.

Tesla shares gained about 5% on Tuesday

The billionaire wrote in a post to his social media platform X that he needs to be "super focused" on X, artificial intelligence company xAI and Tesla as they launch "critical technologies" on the heels of a temporary outage.

"As evidenced by the uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made," he wrote, adding that he would return to "spending 24/7" at work. "The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not."

An outage over the weekend briefly shuttered the social media platform formerly known as Twitter for thousands of users, according to DownDetector. Earlier in the week, the platform suffered a data center outage. X has suffered a series of outages since Musk purchased the platform in 2022.

Musk has previously indicated plans to step away from his political work and prioritize his businesses.

During Tesla's April earnings call he said that he would "significantly" reduce his time running President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

In the last election cycle, Musk devoted time and billions of dollars to political causes and toward electing Trump in 2024. However, a story over the weekend from the Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the matter, said that Musk has grown disillusioned with politics and wants to return to managing his businesses.

Last week, Musk said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum that he planned to spend "a lot less" on campaign donations going forward.

The comments from Musk precede SpaceX's Starship rocket Tuesday evening. Pressure is on for the company after two Starship rockets exploded in January and March.

Ahead of the launch, Musk announced an all hands livestream on X at 1 p.m.

Tesla is still facing fallout from Musk's political foray, with protests at showrooms and other brand damage.

In April, Tesla sold 7,261 cars in Europe, down 49% from last year, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

