news

Tech stocks sink after Trump tariff rollout — Apple heads for worst drop in 5 years

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th U.S. president in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.
Saul Loeb | Via Reuters
  • Technology stocks sold off Thursday after President Donald Trump announced a slew of global tariffs and a baseline 10% duty.
  • Apple led the declines among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" group, dropping more than 8%.
  • The tariffs come on the heels of a rough quarter for the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the worst period for the index since 2022.

Technology stocks plummeted Thursday after President Donald Trump's new tariff policies sparked widespread market panic.

Apple led the declines among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" group, dropping more than 8%. The iPhone maker makes its devices in China and other Asian countries. The stock is on pace for its steepest drop since 2020.

Other megacaps also felt the pressure. Meta Platforms and Nvidia fell more than 6% each, as well as Tesla and Amazon. Nvidia builds its new chips in Taiwan and relies on Mexico for assembling its artificial intelligence systems. Microsoft and Alphabet both fell about 2%.

Semiconductor stocks also felt the pain, with Marvell Technology, Arm Holdings and Micron Technology falling more than 8% each. Broadcom and Lam Research dropped 6%, while Advanced Micro Devices declined more than 4% Software stocks ServiceNow and Fortinet fell more than 5% each.

The drop in technology stocks came amid a broader market selloff spurred by fears of a global trade war after Trump unveiled a blanket 10% tariff on all imported goods and a range of higher duties targeting specific countries after the bell Wednesday. He said the new tariffs would be a "declaration of economic independence" for the U.S.

Companies and countries worldwide have already begun responding to the wide-sweeping policy, which included a 34% tariff on China stacked on a previous 20% tax, a 46% duty on Vietnam and a 20% levy on imports from the European Union.

China's Ministry of Commerce urged the U.S. to "immediately cancel" the unilateral tariff measures and said it would take "resolute counter-measures."

The tariffs come on the heels of a rough quarter for the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the worst period for the index since 2022. Stocks across the board have come under pressure over concerns of a weakening U.S. economy. The Nasdaq-100 ETF was last down more than 4%.

Trump applauded some megacap technology companies for investing money into the U.S. during his speech, calling attention to Apple's plan to spend $500 billion over the next four years.

