Tech stocks head for winning week with Nvidia tracking for 15% bounceback

Technology stocks are headed for a positive week despite a patch of volatility spurred by ongoing tariff uncertainty

Stocks are capping off one of the wildest trading weeks in recent history

Nvidia has led the way with a more than 15% gain so far and is headed for its best week since September.

Technology stocks were on pace for a winning week Friday on the heels of a volatile stretch spurred by ongoing tariff uncertainty and economic fears.

The Nasdaq Composite has jumped nearly 6% this week despite a wild few sessions and is on pace for its best week since November. The index was up 1% Friday.

Megacap technology stocks have bounced this week despite the recent turbulence.

Amazon is up more than 5%, while Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta Platforms have jumped more than 6%. Tesla shares are up 3% and notched their best session since 2013 Wednesday. Apple is up 2% and notched its best day since 1998 during Wednesday's session.

Other technology stocks have also joined in on the week-to-date rally. Palantir is up more than 17%, while Fortinet and Applovin have jumped at least 11%. Oracle and Salesforce have added about 2% and 4%, respectively.

Many semiconductor stocks are also tracking for a positive week. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has risen more than 8% this week an registered its best day ever on Wednesday.

Broadcom led the way this week with a nearly 20% gain, while Applied Materials, KLA Corporation and Lam Research rallied at least 10% each. Taiwan Semiconductor, Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm have edged up more than 5%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rallied more than 9% for its third-largest gain in a day since World War II, while the Nasdaq Composite posted its second-best session ever after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some reciprocal tariffs Wednesday.

Major averages gave up some of those gains Thursday as Trump singled out China with higher tariff rates and investors.