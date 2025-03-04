Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tech stocks are down 7% since Trump's inauguration as trade war fuels uncertainty

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

CEO of Meta and Facebook Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the inauguration ceremony before Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th U.S. president in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025.
Saul Loeb | Via Reuters
  • Technology stocks have dropped more than 7% since President Donald Trump's inauguration.
  • New tariffs have sparked a trade war and fueled risk-off sentiment on Wall Street.
  • Nvidia and technology stocks reliant on parts and manufacturing abroad have experienced significant losses, with the chipmaker down more than 17% since Trump took office.

Technology stocks have slumped more than 7% since President Donald Trump took office in January, with new tariffs setting off a trade war and adding fuel to the risk-off sentiment on Wall Street.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Economists warned the tariff spat could spike inflation and send shockwaves worldwide, prompting investors to dump winning stocks and mitigate risk.

The fears have battered technology stocks that led the market in the wake of Trump's presidential victory. The S&P 500 technology sector fell 1% on Tuesday, building on a 3.5% loss from the previous session. It's down 7.6% since Trump's inauguration.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Tariffs may spike manufacturing costs for leading technology companies such as Apple and Nvidia that assemble and manufacture products outside the U.S.

Nvidia, the leading artificial intelligence chipmaker, fell nearly 9% on Monday in response to the tariffs and has plummeted more than 17% since Trump took office. Shares continued to slip Tuesday.

The company makes most of its chips in Taiwan but manufactures some more complex systems in other regions. Nvidia said it plans to produce some chips at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's planned facilities in the U.S. Trump announced Monday that the company will be investing an additional $100 billion toward building five new fabrication facilities in Arizona, bringing TSMC's total investment in the U.S. to $165 billion.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

College hopefuls have a new ultimate dream school — and it's not Harvard

news 47 mins ago

Trump's tariffs showcase his extraordinary presidential power — and its limitations

Semiconductor stocks have also underperformed, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF down nearly 14% since the inauguration. Advanced Micro Devices has shed about 20%, while Broadcom and Marvell Technology have tanked more than 21% and 31%, respectively.

Elon Musk-backed Tesla has lost a third of its value since the inauguration. Alphabet has dropped about 15%, while Microsoft and Amazon are down at least 10% each. Apple is up 3%.

Trump smashed hopes of a potential last-minute deal Monday, clearing the way for 25% duties on Canada and Mexico to go into effect. He said there was "no room left" to discuss alternatives after weeks of negotiations. He also put an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

All three countries responded to the new levies. Canada said it would implement retaliatory tariffs as soon as Tuesday, and Mexico said it is preparing to announce a plan Sunday. China has punched back with a tariff of up to 15% on some U.S. goods.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us