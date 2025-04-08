Tech, semiconductor stocks bounce on tariff optimism, Nvidia jumps 5%

Technology stocks jumped Tuesday after three rocky trading sessions on optimism that President Trump could strike tariff deals.

The sector is coming off a wild trading session after speculation that the White House could potentially delay tariffs fueled volatile swings.

The Magnificent Seven group lost $1.8 trillion in market value over two trading sessions last week.

Technology stocks bounced Tuesday after three rocky trading sessions, spurred by rising optimism that President Donald Trump could potentially negotiate tariff deals with world leaders.

Nvidia and Tesla led the Magnificent Seven group's gains, rallying about 5%. Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft and Alphabet rose about 2%.

The sector is coming off a wild trading session after speculation that the White House could potentially delay tariffs fueled volatile swings. Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Amazon and Nvidia finished higher, while Apple, Microsoft and Tesla posted losses.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Trump's wide-sweeping tariff plans have sparked violent turbulence over the last three trading sessions. Trading volume on Monday hit its highest in nearly two decades. Technology stocks gyrated after the Nasdaq Composite posted its worst week in five years and the Magnificent Seven group lost $1.8 trillion in market value over two trading sessions.

Semiconductor stocks also rebounded Tuesday, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF jumping more than 3% to build on a more than 2% gain from the previous session. Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Micron Technology jumped about 3%.

Chipmakers were excluded from the recent tariffs, but have come under pressure on worries that higher duties could diminish demand for products they are used in and slow the economy. The sector is also expected to see tariffs further down the road.

Elsewhere, Broadcom surged 7% after announcing a $10 billion share buyback plan through the end of the year. Marvell Technology also bounced more than 7% after agreeing to sell its auto ethernet business for $2.5 billion in cash to Infineon Technologies.

WATCH: Tariff volatility erases majority of AI stock gains