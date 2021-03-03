Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Tech ‘Rollover' Is a Major Buying Opportunity: Oppenheimer's Top Strategist

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC

Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images

One top strategist is calling the tech slump a major buying opportunity.

According to Oppenheimer Asset Management's John Stoltzfus, the group will rebound because it plays a key role in the economy's reopening. He cites the critical support tech companies provide to consumers and every sector of corporate America.

Money Report

investing 6 mins ago

These Areas of the REITs Sector Could ‘Thrive' This Year: Three Experts Break Down the Space

coronavirus 26 mins ago

More Restaurant Jobs and the Stimulus Package Foreshadow the Industry's Coming Recovery

"We see the rollover in the Nasdaq to be actually an opportunity to add to positions that may have been a little more expensive just a few days ago," the firm's chief investment strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7% to close at 12,997.75. The move came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury Note yield ticked up toward 1.5%. Rising yields have been putting pressure on the index because they place a ceiling on growth companies' earnings multiples and signal inflation.

However, Stoltzfus isn't worried.

"Without a doubt, we think some of the inflation that we're seeing in the economic data really comes from the fact we've had disruptions in supply chains," he said. "They tend to be related to the Covid pandemic."

Stoltzfus, who has been on Wall Street since 1983, isn't just bullish on tech. He also likes groups tied to the economic recovery such as financials, consumer discretionary and materials.

As for the broader S&P 500, Stoltzfus has a 4,300 year-end target, which implies a 13% gain from Wednesday's close.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19EconomyfinanceBanks
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us