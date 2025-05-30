Taylor Swift now owns all her music thanks to her $2 billion Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shattered records, spawned a blockbuster hit concert film and made the pop singer a billionaire. Now, she credits the nearly two-year tour with helping her "greatest dream come true": becoming the owner of all of her music.

Swift on Friday announced that she had purchased the master recordings of her first six albums, putting them under her control for the first time since they were sold to record executive Scooter Braun in 2019.

The 35-year-old shared the news in a handwritten post on her website, thanking her fans for the financial support that helped her make the sale possible.

"All I've ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music with no strings attached," she said.

The financial terms of the deal were not released, but Swift has been working hard over the past few years to generate the cash necessary to make such a sale possible.

Swift has since 2021 been releasing re-recorded "Taylor's Versions" of her early albums. These albums, released over time during the Eras Tour, topped the charts and sold millions of copies, helping Swift break the record for most No. 1 albums for a female artist.

Her tour, which saw tickets sell for tens of thousands of dollars, is far and away the highest-grossing tour of all time. The 149-show Eras Tour visited five continents and sold more than $2 billion in tickets, and millions more in merchandise.

Swift's 2023 concert film became the highest-grossing domestic concert film ever, raking in more than $250 million during its run. Indeed, CNBC reported that the economy of Taylor Swift in 2023 eclipsed the GDP of some small nations.

"The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music," she wrote. "I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now."

