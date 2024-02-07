Taylor Swift Eras Tour film to stream exclusively on Disney+ starting March 15

Taylor Swift's filmed Eras Tour has found a home on Disney+.

The concert film will arrive on March 15.

Five additional songs will be included in "Taylor's Version" of the film.

...Ready for it?

Taylor Swift's filmed Eras Tour has found a home on Disney+. The concert film will arrive on the platform on March 15, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's earnings call Wednesday.

"Taylor's Version" of the film will exclusively be available on the streaming service as part of its subscription. Disney noted this version will feature the concert in its entirety as well as have five additional songs not from the original theatrical or digital release, including "Cardigan."

Financial terms of the licensing deal were not immediately available. Disney likely faced a bidding war for the pop star's latest filmed concert, following the blowout popularity of her tour.

Swift has previously worked with Apple Music, Netflix and Disney to release filmed versions of her concerts and documentary projects.

Swift shocked the theatrical world last year when she announced she was bringing a concert film to cinemas in partnership with theater chain AMC. The film opened to more than $92 million in ticket sales during its domestic opening weekend, the second-highest debut of a film released in October.

In the excitement, movie theaters designed specialty popcorn buckets, crafted boutique cocktails and even set up friendship bracelet-making tables for Swift fans, recreating a staple experience of attending the live concerts.

In total, Swift's film generated more than $180 million at the domestic box office and more than $261.6 million worldwide. That global figure beats the previous record that Michael Jackson's concert documentary "This Is It" secured in 2009.

The concert film shifted to on-demand availability on Dec. 13, the singer's 34th birthday, with a rental fee of $19.89, the year she was born. There is currently no data available on the revenue digital rentals have generated.